Donate to UKHarvest for the Big Give Christmas Campaign

UKHarvest are taking part in the Big Give Christmas Campaign to raise £40,000 in just 1 week!

These funds will be used for the UKHarvest Community Food Hubs, education programmes and community kitchen. All UKHarvest’s programmes ensure that less fresh and ambient surplus food is wasted and more reaches those that are most in need.

All donations will be generously matched by Big Give during the campaign meaning your money can support twice as many vulnerable people in our community, through food rescue and redistribution. Times are tough for many as 1 in 4 households in the UK with children are facing food poverty in the UK. Starting on #GivingTuesday, December 3rd, you’ll have 7 days to donate to our campaign, making a significant difference to many people in need this winter. Every donation made during this week will be doubled whilst match funds last!

Tobi Stathers, Head of Fundraising at UKHarvest has shared that “We are delighted to be included in the Big Give Christmas Campaign this year. We are seeing more and more people coming to our community food hubs and to our community kitchen in London, where the growing demand for fresh and ambient food is proving that food poverty is on the rise. When I think of Christmas, I think of good food with my family and with the support through donations and the Big Give, we can ensure that more people can enjoy good food with their family, this winter.” How can you get involved? Visit www.ukharvest.org.uk/winter. and make a donation from 3rd – 10th December. Set a reminder and add our campaign page www.ukharvest.org.uk/winter so you remember not to miss your chance to double your donation!