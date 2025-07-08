Double NHBC award win for Dorchester Living recognises outstanding site leadership

Dorchester Living is celebrating a major double win in the NHBC’s prestigious Pride in the Job Awards, with site managers at both Heyford Park in Oxfordshire and Nut Tree View in Bordon taking home top accolades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards – widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in site management – are given to the UK’s best-performing site managers, and this year saw Dorchester Living recognised across two different regions, underlining the strength and consistency of the team’s approach to quality housebuilding.

Rob Ewers, Will Foley and the team at Heyford Fields, part of the Heyford Park masterplan, were named Quality Award winners for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Mark Wheeler and Bradley Sleeman, managing operations at Nut Tree View, received the same award in their first-ever year of entering – a rare achievement in a highly competitive field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards are judged through a rigorous, year-long assessment process, which includes site visits, scrutiny of technical knowledge and leadership, and overall attention to detail.

Award-winners Mark Wheeler and Bradley Sleeman from Nut Tree View

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: “There aren’t many awards in the industry that shine such a clear spotlight on the people who lead site delivery – and that’s what makes Pride in the Job so significant. These wins are a direct result of the day-to-day care, standards and leadership our site managers bring to every build. We’re incredibly proud of Rob, Will, Mark and Bradley – and equally of the wider teams behind them.”

Now in its 44th year, the Pride in the Job programme is designed to drive up standards across the homebuilding sector and promote best practices on the ground. Only around 5% of the UK’s site managers earn a Quality Award in any given year – making the double recognition for Dorchester Living all the more noteworthy.

Heyford Park is one of Oxfordshire’s most ambitious placemaking projects, with over 1,200 homes already delivered and a 9,000-home masterplan vision. Nut Tree View in Bordon is one of Dorchester Living’s newest sites, making the award for first-time entrants Mark and Bradley an early but promising sign of what’s to come.

For more information about Dorchester Living and the Heyford Park development, visit: www.heyfordpark.com