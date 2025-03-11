Downtown Pompey is back with ‘Knees Up!’ at New Theatre Royal

Join Downtown Pompey as they transform this stunning venue in the heart of the city into a glittering showcase of drag, music, and cabaret!

Taking place on Friday 21st March and Saturday 22nd March 2025 at 7:30 PM, this unmissable event brings together an incredible lineup of local, regional, and national talent, celebrating the city’s vibrant performance scene in true spectacular style.

Boasting a star-studded lineup, leading the charge on Saturday night is none other than Joe Black—the master of cabaret chaos, musical comedy, and vaudevillian villainy. Expect a night of theatrical brilliance packed with mischief and mayhem as Joe Black takes centre stage for an unforgettable headline performance.

On Friday night, Portsmouth’s very own Bradley Jago graces the stage with his signature sound, delivering "queer soul from a queer soul." A rising star in the music scene, Bradley's powerful and passionate performance is sure to captivate audiences.

Adding to the excitement, the event also features special guest acts showcasing the incredible diversity of Portsmouth’s artistic community:

432 Nomads – Dynamic and high-energy performances that will leave you in awe.

Portsmouth Chinese Dancing Group – A stunning display of cultural elegance and tradition.

Solent Gay Men’s Chorus – Harmonizing voices to bring heart and soul to the evening.

Hosting the weekend’s festivities are Portsmouth’s favourite drag superstars: Cherry Liquor, Azure Thang, Tayris Mongardi, Loretta Lebonke, and The Fabulous Josh! This dazzling lineup of queens will ensure the energy remains sky-high as they take you by the hand and lead you through a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Making their grand debut, The Syncettes—a brand-new dance troupe—will be taking to the stage with stunning lip-sync routines. Inspired by legendary groups like The Rockettes and Arlene Phillips’ Hot Gossip, this fresh new act will bring a glamorous drag-infused twist to the classic cabaret dance experience.

Downtown Pompey is back with ‘Knees Up!’

There will also be a segment called ‘Stairway to Stardom’ where Downtown Pompey participants create brand new entertainment!

A celebration of Portsmouth’s thriving arts scene, this weekend-long extravaganza is more than just a performance; it’s a testament to Portsmouth’s thriving and diverse arts community. By blending drag, music, dance, and cabaret, the event promises an inclusive and vibrant space where audiences can revel in creativity, self-expression, and pure entertainment.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration! Visit New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth, for two incredible nights of show-stopping performances, all set against the backdrop of one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Funded by Arts Council England and supported by Portsmouth Pride's ‘UKPRIDE’25‘.

Tickets are on sale now! Secure your seat for a weekend of glitz, glamour, and ground-breaking talent.

Find out more here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/knees-up/