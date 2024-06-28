Dunelm welcomes local community to relaunch of store in Fareham

The highly anticipated store opened its doors to eager customers Wednesday 26th June.

Dunelm, the UK’s largest homewares retailer, welcomed customers to a grand opening of the much-anticipated relaunch of its new-look store in Fareham on Wednesday 26th June at 9am. Crowds of shoppers attended the exciting unveiling of the new look store, situated on Southampton Road, and were treated to a whole host of opening day activities – with the first 30 lucky customers through the door also receiving exclusive goody bags. The store is now home to a brand-new decorating department which includes a selection of Dunelm’s own wallpaper and paint ranges. Customers will also have access to a Made to Measure area, where they can select their very own window treatments, alongside an exciting new furniture show room. The Pausa Kitchen Café has also had a makeover and provided delicious refreshments to customers at the relaunch and will be serving up tasty snacks daily moving forward. To celebrate the re-launch, lucky customers were able to hunt down and redeem one of 20 golden tickets hidden around the store, ranging from £5 to £20 which they were able to spend throughout the day. The store was officially opened by Age UK Portsmouth representatives, Lisa and Sonia. Dunelm is proud to be supporting Age UK as its charity partner for the next three years, working together to create communities that feel like home. John Lennard, Store Manager at Dunelm Fareham, said: “We are delighted to reveal our all-new store in Fareham. The opening has been generating excitement for quite some time now and we’re so happy that everyone can now enjoy it.” Locals are invited to join the local Dunelm Fareham | Community Support (facebook.com) where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store both pre-opening and post - including how to claim a free hot drink in the Pausa Kitchen Café.