Eco-Schools Green Flag with distinction for Portsmouth High Prep School

Portsmouth High Prep School is delighted to have been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag with distinction again this year.

The Eco-Committee, led by Eliza in Year 6 last year, worked hard to continue the school’s efforts to include sustainability education in the curriculum and to work to make the school more environmentally-friendly.

The team at Eco-Schools, who give this national award, commented on how the self-audit of the eco-committee provided a wonderful insight into the dynamics and discussions of the pupil-led committee. The school’s action plan was described as ‘substantial and ambitious’, and showed that that there are several different approaches to creating positive change. Last year’s Year 6 received a special mention for their ‘phenomenal’ work on the ‘We are One’ project, and teacher Mrs Parrott’s geography eco day was marked as something to be proud of.

The Eco-Schools team continued ‘Your local community is very lucky to have a school with such dedicated pupils and staff members… Our team has been astounded by your amazing application. Our only concern is that we might not have been able to express in words just how impressed and grateful we are to have educators who go so far above and beyond to engage young people in environmental action’.

Trinity, Deputy Head Girl for Sustainability, Poppy, Eco Prefect

Sustainability is a hugely important part of Portsmouth High School’s ethos and we look forward to another year of greening, led by Trinity, our Deputy Head Girl for Sustainability, Poppy, our Eco Prefect, and our newly-elected team of Eco Ambassadors from across the school.