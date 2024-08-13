Eddisons creates new regional director role for South Coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property group Eddisons has promoted Richard Huffer to regional director, a new role spanning its Hampshire offices.

Valuation specialist Huffer joined the firm as a senior member of the Daniells Harrison team, which was acquired by fast-growing Eddisons in 2022 and employs 27 people across its Fareham, Bournemouth and Isle of Wight offices.

Part of a programme of 17 promotions across the firm nationally this month, Huffer’s promotion to the new South Coast role comes as Eddisons continues its aggressive growth strategy. The business has made 10 acquisitions since 2015, four of which were completed in 2023. It now employs around 500 people across 30 UK offices.

Hampshire-based Eddisons director Chris Daniells said: “Congratulations to Richard on his well-deserved promotion to regional director. Eddisons is one of the fastest growing property firms in the UK and that is undoubtedly down to the excellence, expertise and passion of our people.

Eddisons’ new regional director for the South Coast, Richard Huffer

“Our growth, on the South Coast and UK-wide, is driven by demand and that is founded on the fact that we are a client-focused organisation, committed always to striving to deliver the very best service, an ethos that is shared by all our team. As an employer we believe in nurturing talent, from our thriving apprenticeship programme, to helping our talented staff at senior levels to progress.”