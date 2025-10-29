Eighty-one-year-old Terence Short, proves that age is just a number

This October and November, across Fareham, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign, which runs until Monday, November 17, celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Terence Short, 81, from Fareham uses the gym at Fareham Leisure Centre four times a week and worked at the centre for 16 years as a personal trainer before retiring.

“Those years were very enjoyable and there were lots of changes with the gym being enlarged and all new equipment fitted,” says Terence. “The camaraderie with the staff in the gym was excellent.”

Terence’s active lifestyle has always been a part of his life thanks to his prior career in the navy, and then as a search and rescue diver in the Fleet Air Arm – the Navy's aviation force.

Following long stints at the Bristow Helicopters in Shetland as a member of the search and rescue crew and then Lee-on-the-Solent in Hampshire, Terence’s 42-year career in search and rescue led to him being awarded an MBE in 2009.

“Going to Buckingham Palace with my family was a very proud moment for me,” says Terence.

81-year-old, Terence Short, proves that age is just a number

Terence is a staunch advocate of keeping active at any age and says it has helped him through some tough times and boosted his positivity.

He adds: “I use classes, virtual RPM cycling alongside the weights and equipment in the gym, which makes my time in there worthwhile. I always feel energised when I leave and it sets me up for the day. I have made many friends while working and using the gym and keep in contact with them.

“It’s important to keep active for your mental well-being, health and fitness. At times when I couldn’t get to the gym, I felt quite down. I have to push myself to attend but once there, I am glad that I have made the effort because afterwards I feel great.

“Going to the gym has helped me cope with the ups and downs of life and if ever I feel a bit down, I go to the gym to work off my anxieties. If there is anyone at home feeling quite hesitant about joining the gym, I would tell them to make the effort because once you’re there you will realise how much better you feel.

“There are so many different age groups and they’re all very friendly, so just remember that age is just a number and there are also many classes to suit all abilities.”

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing more than 20,000 attendances each month.

Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active. Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community. This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Councill, Cllr Connie Hockley, added: “Keeping active and social is so important for the older generation, as it not only keeps us fit, but prevents social isolation and loneliness.

“With a higher-than-average older population in Fareham, this is something that the Council supports completely, so I am delighted that the Age is Just a Number campaign is coming back to our leisure centres.

“We also run Live Longer Better physical activity sessions for older people across the Borough with the team at Everyone Active and produce The Wise Guide which has new sections on socialising and keeping active, so I encourage residents to find whatever works best for them to get up and moving.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

By signing up here, people can find out more about local senior sessions and receive inspirational videos from our fantastic senior members, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Proving that gyms, swimming pools and other activities are perfect for people of all ages to use and enjoy, watch our inspirational stories from older members across the country here.