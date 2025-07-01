Elliotts Builders Merchants acquires New Forest Hire to expand tool and equipment offering

Elliotts, the South’s leading independent supplier of building materials, continues its strong growth trajectory with the acquisition of well-established tool and plant hire company, New Forest Hire.

The acquisition of Totton-based New Forest Hire is significant as it allows Elliotts to expand its existing product offering by providing its customers with the ability to hire a wide range of tools and plant equipment, which will help them deliver build projects large and small.

New Forest Hire will retain its current trading name and people, with day-to-day operations remaining unchanged, whilst being welcomed into the wider Elliotts portfolio of businesses, which also includes; Elliotts Builder’s Merchants, Elliotts Living Spaces, Elliotts Premier Roofing and the recently acquired Futuremost Group.

Stuart Long, who has owned New Forest Hire for the last 10 years said, “I am proud of what we have achieved at New Forest Hire and today marks an exciting new era for the company to be joining the Eliotts family of businesses. I am sure the business will go from strength to strength whilst retaining the high level of service that our customers are used to.”

Stuart Long, New Forest Hire (L) and Tom Elliott, Elliotts (R)

Elliotts, which was named Employer of the Year at the Solent 250 Awards in 2024, supplies a wide range of building materials to the trade and the public across the South. The business has been family owned and run since it was founded in 1842, with its head offices still operating from the founding site at Millbank Wharf in Northam, Southampton.

Tom Elliott, CEO of Elliotts said, “Our long-term aim is for Elliotts to become a complete ‘one-stop shop’ to help our customers build. Acquiring New Forest Hire marks a significant step in expanding our product offering and gives us the flexibility to offer our customers additional value through an easy to access hire option for any equipment or plant machinery that they may need.”

“New Forest Hire’s strong local reputation and specialist expertise complement our 183-year foundation of customer service and industry knowledge. I am really excited to welcome them to the group and look forward to working together to build an exciting future together.”

For more information visit elliotts.uk.