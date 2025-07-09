Embarking on a 100km walk to raise funds for Parkinson's UK

The Route

I have been looking for something challenging for a while now to help raise funds for Parkinson's UK I think I have definitely found it with 'Race To the Stones'! This disease is something close to my heart as my husband suffers from this debilitating disease.

The beginning, we met at 16 when we both lived in Dubai with our parents, they left and we also had to leave but we stayed together, fast forward and we are still going strong after 38 years, two gorgeous girls and two grandchildren. What more could we want.... I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 22 and Stephen was my absolute rock, with a 2 year old and a 4 month old he just took everything in his stride with work, looking after the girls, cleaning and even giving me my injections when I was unable to. He has had to go through all the highs and lows with me, which I have to admit are sometimes quite difficult. However he has learnt when to leave me be!!

Now its my turn to look after him!

We first started to notice changes in himself in his late 50's, some shaking and tremors in his hands. So we thought lets just get it checked out just in case. This took a while but we weren't ready for what they would tell us, I will never forget the words 'we are sorry to tell you, you have Parkinson's Disease'. So there was me straight home onto google to search it up, then the 'whys, how, your still so young, this can't be right' kick in.

Gillian Dessurne getting ready for her journey

Fast forward, I have watched Stephen slowly decline in so many ways and at times it has been absolutely heart breaking. This is a man that used to ride his motorbike from Dubai to France and the UK with his friends just because they could, travel through various countries on their bikes, off roading in the desert, boundary riding for the F1 in the Middle East and now these are just distant and cherished memories as he can do none of these anymore. We both love travelling but this is also taking a toll on him.

I remember when our Granddaughter was born 7 years ago, he was so afraid to hold her because of his tremors, now that actually brought me to tears. However both Grandchildren are older now and they both understand about the disease and can even make jokes about it like 'Grandad can you make us a milkSHAKE' bless.

Family and friends ask how we cope with all this, well that's easy, if you don't laugh you will cry, if you cry, cry together then laugh about it. Life is what it is and in my mind set you just have to get on with it or it will eat away at you.

I have done the ' One Million steps' for diabetes twice now and also 'Brave the Shave' for Cancer, and then it was time to do something for Stephen and thought it has to be a challenge or its not worth it, in my eyes anyway. So I saw the 'Race to the Stones' and asked my daughters if they thought I was able to do it, they said 'absolutely', so here I am three days away from the start and am so nervous. It is an epic challenge for me, not only do I have to get to the finish line but also tackle my sugar levels etc. However I am absolutely ready to do this to raise much needed funds for Parkinson's UK. I will get through this and to the finish line even if I am on my knees when I pass that finish line.

You know that part in your vows 'For better or worse', I think we can safely say that we have both done that. I love the bones of my husband and would walk to the end of the world for him let alone the 100Kms I am about to do.

Lastly I must say a huge thank you to Stephen himself, my two daughters and of course my two Grandchildren, without them I would be a mess, Love them all to tiny bits.

And that's my story in a nutshell, thank you for taking the time to read it.

To sponsor me, please visit my Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/br-N3V99QC6HJA6-2025-race-to-the-stones?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL