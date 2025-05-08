Emergency services came together at new reservoir last week for key training exercise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key training exercise took place at the Havant Thicket Reservoir site last week, with teams from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the reservoir project, coming together to practice their rescue skills.

This training is critical in ensuring that those involved in the construction of the new reservoir, as well as emergency services, are ready to respond efficiently and effectively in case of a real-life incident.

Firefighters put their Level 2 Rescue skills to the test, simulating a high-pressure rescue scenario where they were tasked with safely bringing a role-playing casualty to safety.

The exercise involved around five emergency vehicles attending site, with simulated search activity extending into the surrounding woodland.

Training exercise at Havant Thicket Reservoir

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Steve Jenkins, highlighted the importance of such exercises: “To develop and maintain the skills of our firefighters, it is vital they get to take part in exercises like this, gaining valuable experience working with our close partners.

“The scenarios they face are realistic to the real-life incidents they could encounter in our areas. This isn’t something we can recreate on the drill yard or in the classroom and these exercises play an important role in helping us to keep people safe.”

Ruari Maybank, Project Director for Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: “Here at Portsmouth Water, we strive for “Safety Always” as an approach and are committed to the safety of everyone involved in our operations, and the construction of Havant Thicket Reservoir, at all times.

“Thinking ahead and staying prepared is a key element of this, which is why this was such an important exercise. Ensuring our teams have practised dealing with real life incidents is vital to the safety of those working on the Havant Thicket Reservoir site. I would like to thank the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and other partner organisations for their support with this exercise. It was an incredibly useful day for all involved.”

For more information about Havant Thicket Reservoir, visit: https://havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/