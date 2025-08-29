Emma’s journey: From silent struggles to Slimming World success

After battling postnatal depression and emotional eating, West Leigh mum Emma reaches her target weight and finds strength, confidence, and joy along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma, a devoted mum from West Leigh, has achieved an extraordinary milestone reaching her target weight after losing 5 stone through Slimming World. Her journey marked by resilience and transformation, began during a difficult period of postnatal depression and emotional eating. Today she stands not only lighter and fitter, but stronger in spirit, inspiring others with her story of hope, health and determination.

Emma’s challenges began during pregnancy, when her weight steadily increased. After the birth of her daughter six years ago, she unknowingly struggled with postnatal depression. “I didn’t realise I had it at first,” she shares. “One way of coping was ordering takeaways and eating snacky foods rather than cooking anything. I just couldn’t focus on that part of my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attempts to lose weight during lockdown were disheartening. “It was a cycle of lose a pound, gain two,” she recalls. Then came her second pregnancy, and history repeated itself. “As more weight went on, the more depressed I became. I always put on a brave face, but inside I was screaming for myself to change.”

After

When her weight reached 17 stone and her mental health hit its lowest point, Emma knew something had to give. “Otherwise I wouldn’t be there for my children,” she says. “Thinking that brought tears to my eyes.”

In September 2023, Emma took a brave first step and spoke to her GP. “Tick one!” she says proudly. Soon after, she found the courage to return to Slimming World and hasn’t looked back since.

One of the most powerful changes Emma made was swapping takeaways for Food Optimising meals. “I used to rely on fast food because I couldn’t focus on cooking,” she says, “but now I actually enjoy it" and so does my family!” Some of their favourites include homemade chicken tikka with rice and salad, comforting cottage pie packed with vegetables and spaghetti Bolognese. “Even my kids ask for seconds,” Emma laughs. “It’s amazing how much better we all feel just from eating real food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma credits her consultant Marrie and the group for helping her rediscover joy and confidence. “Marrie made me feel so welcome. I’m now 5 stone lighter, unbelievably happy (not just smiling while faking it!), and fitter and healthier for my children.”

Before

In April, Emma began running to boost her fitness and by June, she’d completed her first 10km race. “Now I’ve got a race a month for the next three months!” she beams.

Her story is a powerful reminder that change is possible even when it feels out of reach.

“Slimming World has truly changed my life,” Emma says. “I want other mums who may suffer, or have suffered with postnatal depression, to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. But I couldn’t have done it without the support of my loving family or my lovingly supportive group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma is an inspiration to everyone around her. She’s always ready to offer ideas, encouragement, and support to fellow members, and watching her grow in confidence has been a true joy.

Beaming with proud

Marrie adds: “Emma’s energy and positivity light up the room. She’s not only transformed her own life she lifts others up with her kindness and determination. I’m so proud to have her in our group.”

If you’d like to find out more about joining Slimming World and starting your own journey, feel free to contact:

Marrie – 07903756715

WEDNESDAYS9am, 10.45am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.15pmSt Albans Church, Bartons Rd, WEST LEIGH

THURSDAYS9am & 10.45amSt Michaels & All Angels Church, Dunsbury Way, LEIGH PARK