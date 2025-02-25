Emsworth’s MindWorks Marketing fundraises for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

By Gill Pegram
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST

Emsworth-based MindWorks Marketing have raised £2,346 for their 2024 house charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity.

The charity was voted for by colleagues last year after being nominated by the team’s web developer Adam King. His six-year-old son, Dougie, has a rare condition called Opitz G/BBB syndrome which affects his everyday life and requires many hospital visits and stays.

Throughout the year, the employee-owned agency took part in a number of fundraising activities for the charity, including two colleagues taking to the skies for a sponsored skydive.

Adam, pictured here with Dougie, said: "I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at MindWorks for their dedication and generosity in supporting the GOSH Charity. This incredible fundraising effort means so much to our family, as well as the many other families who rely on the hospital’s vital care."

GOSH Children’s Charity Supporter Relations Executive, Millie Humphrey, added: “On behalf of the staff, parents and children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, thank you to everyone at MindWorks Marketing for your amazing support and fundraising efforts to GOSH Charity in 2024. £2,346 is an amazing amount to have raised. Every day, Great Ormond Street Hospital treats hundreds of children, and donations like yours mean that we can provide them with world-class medical care!”

Michelle Leggatt, MindWorks Managing Director, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount for this wonderful charity. Supporting GOSH means a great deal to us, and we’re so proud to have contributed to the vital work they do.”

MindWorks’ charity of the year for 2025 is Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

