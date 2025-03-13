Enable Ability bags £1,500 from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme

Local disability charity, Enable Ability will receive £1,500 that will go directly towards supporting its Landport and Paulsgrove playschemes during the holiday periods, helping to cover food costs, hiring a pizza oven, and facilitating swimming sessions and other activities- all designed to keep their children active, engaged, and healthy.

The charity’s inclusive playschemes provide a safe and inclusive space for children aged 5-11 with mild to moderate additional needs and anxieties, giving them opportunities to experience activities they may not otherwise have access to.

Partnerships and Events Officer, Hollie said: “This grant will help us support around 130 children, so we are incredibly grateful to all the Tesco customers who voted for us- it truly means so much and will make a huge difference to the children we support. Whether it's making their own pizzas, enjoying the water, or simply building confidence in a fun, supportive environment, these moments make a real difference.”

To boost funds for extra food and activity equipment, Tesco is introducing a £5m grant programme, in partnership with Groundwork UK, to give children across the UK a stronger start in life. The grants will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

From left to right, Gemma (Tesco Fratton Community Champion), Hollie (Enable Ability), Tesco colleague, and Mia (Enable Ability)

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously Tesco Bags of Help and Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £115 million to more than 65,000 projects across Britain.

Claire de Silva, Tesco UK Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “As a community charity, we have seen first-hand how schools and other groups supporting young people have been playing a much bigger role in ensuring children are getting a healthy start to the day and getting access to spaces and services to support physical activity and mental health.

"Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it’s so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we’re delighted to be able to prioritise these activities alongside Tesco with the Stronger Starts programme.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. To find out more visit tescoplc.com/strongerstarts