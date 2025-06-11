Enable Ability launches £50,000 crowd funder to save life-changing employment programme for disabled people

Local disability charity, Enable Ability, has launched a £50,000 crowdfunding campaign in an urgent bid to keep its pioneering Inter Activ service running. The vital programme, which supports adults with mild to moderate disabilities in overcoming barriers to employment is at risk due to a major funding gap.

Inter Activ has already transformed lives. In just six years, it has supported more than 250 individuals with disabilities in Portsmouth and South-East Hampshire. Of those, 110 have moved into paid work, voluntary roles or further education- a remarkable achievement in a world where disabled people still face huge obstacles in accessing opportunities many take for granted.

“The employment gap for disabled people isn’t going away. But Inter Activ is proof that, with the right support, people can and do thrive. We really need help now to keep making this possible.” - Peter, Senior Into-Work Skills Coach at Enable Ability.

Inter Activ is more than just a job skills programme- it’s a bespoke, person-centred journey which is designed to provide participants with a range of hard and soft skills, qualifications and more! The service offers a range of accessible workstreams tailored to individuals’ interests and abilities, including Cafe work; Computer repairs and website building; Marketing; Photography and the creation of immersive Video Tours.

One of Enable Ability's 'Inter Activ' participants, receiving the 'Employee of the Year 2024' certificateOne of Enable Ability's 'Inter Activ' participants, receiving the 'Employee of the Year 2024' certificate
Participants are guided by skilled staff who understand the unique challenges disabled people face and are committed to building a more inclusive society.

Enable Ability, now in its 75th year, has a strong track record of supporting people with mild to profound disabilities, and Inter Activ is one of its most ambitious and impactful initiatives to date. Without immediate support, this life-changing service may have to close its doors.

“We see people arrive shy, uncertain, and unsure of their value- and we watch them leave with pride, skills, and a future,” said Sharon, Inter Activ Team Leader. “The impact this service makes to individuals is simply incredible. It’s a privilege to be part of their journeys- but we cannot do it without the public’s support.”

The charity is urging the community, businesses, and anyone who believes in fairness and opportunity to donate and share the campaign.

Participants gain work experience in real-life situations, including in local charity shops- even becoming volunteersParticipants gain work experience in real-life situations, including in local charity shops- even becoming volunteers
To donate or learn more, visit:

https://whydonate.com/fundraising/the-enable-ability-50k-crowdfunder-for-inter-activ or https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/7apL1#updates

Please help Enable Ability to keep changing lives, thank you!

