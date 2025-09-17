Enable Ability wins BBC Radio Solent ‘Make a Difference’ Award

Enable Ability, a Portsmouth-based charity supporting children, young people, and adults with disabilities across Portsmouth and South-East Hampshire, is proud to announce that it has won The Community Group Award at the BBC Radio Solent Make a Difference Awards 2025.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 9 at Fratton Park, the home of Portsmouth Football Club.

The afternoon celebrated inspirational people and groups making a difference across the region, with eight award categories ranging from The Animal Award to The Great Neighbour Award.

Enable Ability was recognised for its long-standing impact in the community. Established in 1950, the charity now runs 16 services that empower individuals with disabilities, promote independence, and provide vital support for families.

Hollie Sherred, Partnerships and Events Officer at Enable Ability, said: “We are still trying to grasp the fact that we won this amazing award. BBC Radio Solent received around 400 nominations, so to make it through as a finalist was an honour in itself- to actually win feels even more humbling.

"There were so many incredible individuals and groups who, in their own different ways, support the community, so really, we are all winners.

"For Enable Ability, this award is a wonderful recognition of the work our staff, volunteers, and supporters do every day to make a real difference in people’s lives. Thank you to everyone who voted for us!”

The award comes in the charity’s 75th anniversary year, marking over seven decades of providing inclusive opportunities and life-changing support to more than 800 service users and their families annually.

As part of this milestone, Enable Ability has recently launched the EA 75 Challenge, inviting local businesses to take part in a creative fundraising initiative.

Each participating organisation will receive £75 in seed funding to grow into £1,000 or more between October and December, with a celebration and awards ceremony to follow in January.

Full details on how businesses can get involved can be found here: https://enableability.org.uk/2025/09/10/hampshire-portsmouth-businesses-we-need-you/

For more information about Enable Ability and its services, visit www.enableability.org.uk