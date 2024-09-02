Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you loose your engagement ring in the sea, there is a fear it will be gone forever. Not for this lucky wife!! After 6 days, alot of tracking low tide, mapping out sea levels, extensive metal detecting and a whole community coming together, the engagement ring was found buried within the shingle just underneath the water!! This just shows determination and perseverance pays off!

On the 27th of August, a lovely sunny day, Luisa went and met her family for a lunch break swim down by the coffee cup! This swim was far from her usual lunch swim, as she was stood in the water and felt her engagement ring fall off! Luisa says 'I will never forget the emotion that I felt, looking down, the water wavey and cloudy thinking, has this just happened!'

In panick, Luisa got as many people as possible with goggles to search but no luck.

We let the liftguards know, and they said they'd spotted a metal detector near by. My mum and I ran over. What a lovely person he was, with tides against us, later that evening I went and borrowed equipment from him!

The search began at 12am that evening. The first of low tide since the incident. It was a family affair, brothers, uncle, dad, husband all searching with head torches. Two hours later no luck.

This continued, the next morning, the second low tide, same place, same search but the tides just not quite low enough! Sadly no luck. Each day went by, more searching no luck. Luisa was determined not to give up, and had feeling it would be found. After reading articles on lost rings, many experts said it would fall and bury in the sand where it fell off. This gave Luisa hope. Beach walks with friends soon became metal detecting walks.

Many Facebook posts, communties coming together, people offering help.

Fast forward to Sunday, 1st of September. Mapping of tides, re inacting the exact sea height that I walked onto the sea, estimating where I was, dropping a bucket to mark my place. We waited for the tide to go down.

Another hour of detecting no luck, the tide is now at it's lowest. Hoped became to fade and just one last search on the edge of the water and in the water before we call it a day and the sea starts to raise again. And then suddenly a strong noise from the metal detector. BEEP! Was this the ring? We quickly went to dig up the shingle under the water, first dig, nope no luck, but still a strong noise, second dig, we pour the shingle on the to sea and suddenly Luisa hears her dad say 'TaDa!!!' and the ring was found.

There was a lot of screaming, running, jumping and family hugs and tears!

We could not believe it! The ring has been found 6 days later, right near to where it fell off, buried underneath the shingle.

A day Luisa and her Husband, along with all the family and friends will never forget!