Entries now open: Redrow Southern Counties launches fund to support local community

For the second year running, premium housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties has launched its annual community fund to help support the incredible community work led by groups, schools, organisations and individuals across Hampshire, Berkshire, Dorset and West Sussex.

With no cause too small, up to £3,000 is available to be gifted, so whether funds are needed to help supply new books for school children, a new kit for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group, the Redrow Southern Counties initiative can help and is now open to entries from everyone.

The housebuilder started the fund in 2024 and has so far donated over £8,000 to local causes, in addition to providing investment in the local area and contributions toward education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing linked to the planning process.

The initiative aims to help local organisations or individuals at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to continue the amazing work they are doing, or even start a new, exciting project. Previous funding in the region has supported educational groups such as Treasure Island Playgroup at Popley Fields Community Centre, helping to fund its vegetable growing project. Additionally, Awbridge Primary School’s Forest School has been able to purchase new supplies for the school year, including a play tipi, tools, bug viewers, and books.

Redrow Southern Counties launches Community Fund 2025

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “We are really excited to have reopened our community fund for 2025, a crucial part of our commitment to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities both within our developments and in the wider area.

“Community plays a huge role in choosing where to live and we are continuously looking at ways we can support the local area. Residents living at our developments across the region really value their local groups and organisations, which are the backbone of happy, healthy and safe communities.

“We are inviting entries from any group, organisation or individual within or serving Southern Counties, to let us know how we could help their exciting plans – and look forward to making as many come true as possible!”

The community fund is now open for applications and will close by midnight on Wednesday 18th June 2025. To find out more about the voluntary community fund, and how to apply, please visit Southern Counties Community Fund | Redrow.

Redrow Southern Counties has a range of award-winning homes on offer across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex. To find out more, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/southern-counties.