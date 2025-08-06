Escape to the Rhythm of Cape Verde: Combine Beach Bliss with Carnival

Taking place in February 2026 in the lively harbour city of Mindelo, São Vicente Carnival is Cape Verde’s most vibrant and flamboyant celebration. The city erupts with colour, music, and parades inspired by Brazilian and Portuguese traditions — all infused with Cape Verdean soul. Visitors can expect the sounds of morna, funaná, and batuque echoing through colonial streets and lively bars with the main festivities scheduled for 16th-17th February.