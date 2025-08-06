Escape to the Rhythm of Cape Verde: Combine Beach Bliss with Carnival

Taking place in February 2026 in the lively harbour city of Mindelo, São Vicente Carnival is Cape Verde’s most vibrant and flamboyant celebration. The city erupts with colour, music, and parades inspired by Brazilian and Portuguese traditions — all infused with Cape Verdean soul. Visitors can expect the sounds of morna, funaná, and batuque echoing through colonial streets and lively bars with the main festivities scheduled for 16th-17th February.
The São Vicente Carnival Package is priced from £999pp and includes:
• 14th February - return internal flights from Sal to São Vicente
• 4 nights’ B&B at the centrally located Ouril Hotel Mindelo
• “Mindelo by Night” guided tour with evening meal
• Half-day cultural tour of São Vicente with local insights into the island’s culture and natural beauty
• Ferry crossing and full-day guided tour of the neighbouring island of Santo Antão, renowned for its soaring mountainous peaks and magnificent cliff-hanging towns
• All transfers
Why Book?
• Authentic cultural immersion in Cape Verde’s world-famous carnival
• Enjoy perfect winter sun with February temperatures averaging 25 °C
• Island contrast — combine beach paradise with São Vicente’s cultural flair and the rugged beauty of Santo Antão
• Stress-free planning — flights, transfers, and excursions organised for a seamless experience
Early booking is strongly recommended due to limited availability: call 01489 866 998.
Full details Full details here: São Vicente Carnival Package