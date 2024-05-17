Every Leader at Nautilus Explorers makes you feel like you are home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nautilus Explorers continue to bring unique opportunities and exciting adventures to the young people of Portsmouth. Based in Southsea, this adventurous group opened to meet the growing demands of the area. Leader Emma believes in “getting young people outside not just sitting behind a device, they should explore!”Could you be there new volunteer?

Being an Explorer is all about discovering the world on your own terms and making the most of what you have, wherever and whoever you are. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

Scouts offer over 200 different activities. From fun-filled thrills and wild adventure, to creative activities and historic learning, there's something to suit everyone. Meeting on Wednesday evenings, the group are looking for a new volunteer to support the growing unit. “Every time you come to scouting you feel a bit of relief” describes one volunteer.

From a recent survey 81% of volunteers feel volunteering improves their wellbeing. The young people at Nautilus Explorers describe their leaders as “very caring and understanding” and that “every leader makes you feel like you are home.” Giving back will improve your wellbeing, equip you with skills for the future, and help you make a positive impact on the lives of young people.

Recent adventures include running a base at an overnight hike, cooking camp doughnuts, and earning their mechanics badge which involved jacking a car, changing a tyre and changing the oil in a car. Scouts gives young people the opportunity to develop skills for life and provides opportunities that they may have never experienced before. One Explorer says how they “never knew how to do pioneering and read maps until {they} came into Scouting.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls says “Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. Young people are amazing. They just need the opportunities and a friendly, safe and supportive place to discover their talents. That’s where we come in.”