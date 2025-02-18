Excellence in Leadership and Governance at Horndean

As Governors at HTC, we volunteer our time because we are passionate about the success of the students, the College and its wider community. We work closely with staff and key partners to ensure that Horndean provides a comprehensive environment where people of all ages can prosper. The recent Ofsted recognition is a direct reflection of the tireless efforts made by all involved here. Governors, teaching and support staff work together seamlessly as a family, to create a dynamic and supportive atmosphere that is not only conducive to learning but also nurtures the personal growth of everyone.

The Ofsted inspection highlighted the outstanding level of Leadership and Management, the strong pastoral care and the school's commitment to excellence for all. It is clear that the staff are not only highly skilled professionals in their respective fields of work but are also deeply committed to students’ overall well-being. Governance of course, sits at the heart of HTC, ensuring that the College adheres to the rule of law and government legislation and that challenge is made where necessary, in the format of being a ‘critical friend’ to the Headteacher and Leadership Team. It is the Governor’s remit to scrutinise and ratify policy and procedure making sure these important processes are in line with legal requirements, are transparent and are always fit for purpose.

We are thrilled with these accolades from Ofsted and thank the local authority for their support, but we know that there is always more to strive for. As Governors, we remain committed to supporting the College in its journey to continue providing an exceptional education and preparing students for their futures. This recognition is well-deserved and I would like to extend my most heart-felt congratulations to the entire College community and to the families with whom we work in partnership, for their hard work and dedication. As the ancient African proverb says, ‘it takes a village to raise a child’.”

If you would like to know more about the role of the Governors at HTC please contact Trevor Blakeley or contact Hampshire County Council regarding School Governor vacancies.

HTC welcomes Year 4 and 5 pupils and families for guided tours in May. Further details can be found on their website at www.horndeantc.hants.sch.uk

2 . Contributed L-R, Phillip Tribe (Vice Chair) and Trevor Blakeley (Chair of Governors at HTC). Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed With a huge curriculum and brilliant facilities, come and see why more and more families are choosing HTC. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed HTC invites primary aged pupils and their families to book on for a tour this May. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales