Excitement soars for launch of Winter Woodland Lights event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hawk Conservancy Trust’s latest run of its special Winter Woodland Lights event takes flight on Friday 17 January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bird of prey charity near Andover in Hampshire is hoping that in return for some much-needed lightness in the darkness of winter, ticket sales will boost vital income for its conservation and research projects.

Thirteen otherwise gloomy winter nights will be brightened by a beautifully illuminated woodland trail that leads visitors to a stunning finale featuring an owl flying display with lights, special effects, music and narration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the charity’s biggest fundraising events of the year, Winter Woodland Lights always seeks to help chase away the post-Christmas winter blues by mixing visual spectacle with uplifting insights into the natural world.

A Great Grey Owl at the Hawk Conservancy Trust near Andover, Hampshire

This year will be no different but organisers are keeping precise details under their wing while saying there’s a host of exciting new things to see, hear and experience within the Hawk Conservancy Trust’s 22 acres of Hampshire countryside.

Winter Woodland Lights is running from the 17 January to 2 February and tickets are available to book now, either online at: www.hawk-conservancy.org or by telephone on 01264 773850.

The Hawk Conservancy Trust is dedicated to the research and conservation of birds of prey both in the UK and overseas and utilises income from its visitor centre near Andover, Hampshire, to fund its work. Visitors can experience rare birds of prey up close, watch world-class flying displays in three completely different arenas or simply meander through 22 acres of woodland and wildflower meadow.