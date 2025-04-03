Exciting line-up of engines at The Watercress Line's Spring Steam Gala of 'Firsts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular ‘gala of firsts’ is planned this year's popular Spring Steam Gala at The Watercress Line in Hampshire, from 25 to 27 April, as it welcomes brand new guest locomotives to its tracks - and introduces its newly-restored flagship engine 35005 Canadian Pacific.

Visitors can experience the thrill of riding behind a stellar line-up of guest and home-fleet locomotives, while exploring all four of the beautifully restored heritage stations, along the ten-mile line through the Hampshire countryside.

With an exciting daily timetable, fascinating guided tours, restoration projects on display, and various exhibits, there’s plenty to see and do for rail enthusiasts and families alike.

Making her first-ever visit away from her home railway, The Watercress Line is delighted to welcome London and South Western Railway T3 Class No. 563, thanks to the Swanage Railway Trust and the 563 Locomotive Group.

The Spring Steam Gala will welcome guest loco London and South Western Railway T3 Class No. 563

Built in 1893, this beautifully restored locomotive has a rich history, having clocked up over 1.5 million miles in service before being withdrawn in 1945. Saved from scrap and now sporting an 1890s Drummond passenger green livery, No. 563 is one of the oldest operational steam locomotives today.

Also making her debut appearance on the line is L&YR A Class 52322, courtesy of Andy Booth and the East Lancashire Railway. Built in 1895 at Horwich, this locomotive entered service in 1896 and later ran under LMS and BR numbers. Having first steamed in preservation in 1982, 52322 now joins The Watercress Line for the first time in its 130-year history.

The final guest locomotive will be L&YR No. 752 / LMS 11456, courtesy of the Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway Trust. This will be her first visit to The Watercress Line. Originally built as a tender engine in 1881, it was rebuilt as a saddle tank by L&YR in 1896.

Alongside these special guest locomotives, The Watercress Line’s home-fleet stars will also be in action, including:

SR Merchant Navy Class 35005 Canadian Pacific – Our newly-restored flagship locomotive, launched to great acclaim on March 19 and is ready for her first gala since 2008.

S15 Class 506 – A ‘fast freight’ engine, built in 1920, courtesy of the Urie Locomotive Society.

41312 Ivatt– A veteran of the Southern Region steam network.

Adult visitors (over 18) can enjoy the thrill of operating the DS58 Steam Crane. The pre-bookable experience (extra cost) will include instruction from the crane operators and the unique opportunity to lift the hook and chains under supervision.

Visitors can join free Behind the Scenes Tours around the Engineering Works at Ropley (pre-booking required), for a chance to see steam restoration in action.

There will be Queen Mary brake van rides on the Goods Train, miniature railway displays and a Goods Shed exhibition at Medstead & Four Marks Station.

Visitors can also browse railway society stands, displays, and railway art stalls at Ropley and Alresford.

Hot and cold refreshments will be available at station buffets and kiosks and the gift shop will be open for railway memorabilia.

The event will also be part of the Railway 200 campaign https://railway200.co.uk/ celebrating 200 years of railway travel in the UK.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “We are very excited to welcome these remarkable guest locomotives to our line for the very first time – and delighted to be putting our fully renovated flagship locomotive 35005 Canadian Pacific on show to visitors for the first time since her launch.

“The Spring Steam Gala is always a highlight in our calendar, and this year’s event, as part of the Railway 200 celebrations, promises to be extra special.

“Whether you are a lifelong railway enthusiast or a first-time visitor, there will be something for everyone to enjoy as we celebrate the magic of steam travel.”

The Watercress Line’s Spring Steam Gala runs daily from 9:30am to 6pm. Book tickets early to avoid disappointment: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/spring-steam-gala/