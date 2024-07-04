Exciting new college and theatre collaboration announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City of Portsmouth College has teamed up with the city’s stunning Kings Theatre to give performing arts students a real-life insight into the industry.

The exciting collaboration will see students having part of their course delivered at the fabulous Grade II* listed theatre, which is home to world-class stage productions.

News of the development was announced today, a week after eager school leavers were invited along to the theatre for a taste of what to expect when they join the course in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lecturer Jo Field explained that students will be enjoy weekly classes delivered by professionals at the King’s Theatre, with the remainder at the college’s Sixth Form Campus.

Eager school leavers on stage at the stunning King's Theatre

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for these lucky students because it gives them real-world experience in the incredible surroundings of this historic and much-loved theatre,” she said.

“Thanks to this amazing collaboration, we’re able to reintroduce musical theatre, alongside the acting and dance we currently teach, into our curriculum.

“Being partially based at a professional venue will enable our students to see first-hand how people engage in the industry and learn audition and networking skills to help them in their future careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Clements, Kings Theatre Arts Academy Principal, said: “The King’s Theatre team are delighted to be working closely with the college, contributing to the further education of school leavers in the city and beyond who are interested in performing arts, and providing valuable and unique insights into the theatre profession.