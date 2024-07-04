Exciting new college and theatre collaboration announced
The exciting collaboration will see students having part of their course delivered at the fabulous Grade II* listed theatre, which is home to world-class stage productions.
News of the development was announced today, a week after eager school leavers were invited along to the theatre for a taste of what to expect when they join the course in September.
Lecturer Jo Field explained that students will be enjoy weekly classes delivered by professionals at the King’s Theatre, with the remainder at the college’s Sixth Form Campus.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for these lucky students because it gives them real-world experience in the incredible surroundings of this historic and much-loved theatre,” she said.
“Thanks to this amazing collaboration, we’re able to reintroduce musical theatre, alongside the acting and dance we currently teach, into our curriculum.
“Being partially based at a professional venue will enable our students to see first-hand how people engage in the industry and learn audition and networking skills to help them in their future careers.”
Paul Clements, Kings Theatre Arts Academy Principal, said: “The King’s Theatre team are delighted to be working closely with the college, contributing to the further education of school leavers in the city and beyond who are interested in performing arts, and providing valuable and unique insights into the theatre profession.
“The King’s Theatre prides itself on being at the heart of the community and has an ongoing commitment to provide opportunities to young, up and coming talent. We are excited at the prospect of more opportunities for even closer collaboration moving forward.”
