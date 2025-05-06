Expert panel confirmed for Portsmouth MP environment event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan will be bringing together an expert panel to answer local people’s questions on the environment this weekend.

Constituents are invite to the Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday, May 10 taking place from 10:30am-12 noon. Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

Panellists include Professor of Environmental Pollution at University of Portsmouth, Fay Couceiro, and representatives from Portsmouth Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.

Over light refreshments, attendees will have the opportunity to ask experts questions on the causes of pollution, what action is being taken to tackle it and what more can be done to help keep Portsmouth’s air cleaner.

The event will take place at a venue in Somerstown. Attendees will be notified of the venue ahead of the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I’m delighted to be bringing together an expert panel for local people to learn more about environmental issues and share their views.

“For the good of our health and environment, it is vital we continue to take action to tackle dirty air in Portsmouth.

“I’m excited to speak with Portsmouth people on this issue this Saturday to hear their views and ideas for how we can make Portsmouth’s air cleaner for the benefit of everyone in our city.”

Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to do what he can locally to address environmental issues in Portsmouth.

Protecting Portsmouth’s precious environment is a top priority for Mr Morgan. He recently welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to Portsmouth to discuss government plans to tackle sewage pollution and bring green jobs to Portsmouth.