Explore Portsmouth and save money on your journeys

Stagecoach is thrilled to announce great savings on travel across Portsmouth with bundles of DayRider tickets.

Customers can save 20% on travel when they buy Flexi 5 tickets on the Stagecoach bus app!

Flexi 5 are bundles of DayRider tickets that provide unlimited daytime travel within a chosen region, making it the perfect way to explore everything the Portsmouth has to offer. Once the Flexi 5 ticket is downloaded, Stagecoach customers have up to 12 months to use them.

Whether you're planning a scenic walk, a fun family outing, or a shopping trip, the Flexi 5 ticket offers flexibility and convenience for all your travel needs.

Havant Flexi 5: £18 (£3.60 per day)

Waterlooville: £18 (£3.60 per day)

Portsmouth Flexi: £20 (£4 per day)

Solent Go Saver 5 (Portsmouth Zone): £25 (£5 per day)

Hayling Island Flexi 5: £26 (£5.20)

South Hants Flexi 5: £28 (£5.60)

To help you make the most of this fantastic ticket, here are some top destinations easily accessible within the Portsmouth bus network:

Gunwharf Quays: Accessible via the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25

Accessible via the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25 Historic Dockyard: Reachable on the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25

Reachable on the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25 The D-Day Story Museum: Take Bus 18 or Service 23 (Southsea Shops)

Take Bus 18 or Service 23 (Southsea Shops) Southsea Beach: Conveniently served by Service 18, 23 (Southsea Shops), 25

Don’t miss out— download your Flexi 5 bundle from the Stagecoach Bus App and start exploring!

Visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/regionaltickets/south/portsmouth-and-havant/flexibletickets for more details.