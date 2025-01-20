Explore Portsmouth and save money on your journeys
Customers can save 20% on travel when they buy Flexi 5 tickets on the Stagecoach bus app!
Flexi 5 are bundles of DayRider tickets that provide unlimited daytime travel within a chosen region, making it the perfect way to explore everything the Portsmouth has to offer. Once the Flexi 5 ticket is downloaded, Stagecoach customers have up to 12 months to use them.
Whether you're planning a scenic walk, a fun family outing, or a shopping trip, the Flexi 5 ticket offers flexibility and convenience for all your travel needs.
- Havant Flexi 5: £18 (£3.60 per day)
- Waterlooville: £18 (£3.60 per day)
- Portsmouth Flexi: £20 (£4 per day)
- Solent Go Saver 5 (Portsmouth Zone): £25 (£5 per day)
- Hayling Island Flexi 5: £26 (£5.20)
- South Hants Flexi 5: £28 (£5.60)
To help you make the most of this fantastic ticket, here are some top destinations easily accessible within the Portsmouth bus network:
- Gunwharf Quays: Accessible via the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25
- Historic Dockyard: Reachable on the 700 Coastliner or Service 20, 21, 23 (Southsea), or 25
- The D-Day Story Museum: Take Bus 18 or Service 23 (Southsea Shops)
- Southsea Beach: Conveniently served by Service 18, 23 (Southsea Shops), 25
Don’t miss out— download your Flexi 5 bundle from the Stagecoach Bus App and start exploring!
Visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/regionaltickets/south/portsmouth-and-havant/flexibletickets for more details.