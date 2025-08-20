Explore Portsmouth Museum by Bus
The offer is part of Stagecoach South’s Explore By Bus campaign, which highlights local attractions that are easy to reach by public transport. Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, which is run by Portsmouth City Council, offers free admission year-round, making it an ideal destination for both residents and visitors looking to enjoy a great value day out.
To help spread the word, a bold new rear bus design featuring Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has been unveiled and is now travelling the streets of the city, bringing a touch of culture to the daily commute.
James O’Neill, Commercial Director at Stagecoach South, said:
“We want to make it easier and more appealing for people to get out and experience their local area. Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery is a fantastic free attraction, just a short bus ride away for many. And with the new bus design out on the road, we hope it sparks curiosity and inspires people to hop on and explore.”
Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council Leader, said:
"There is so much for to explore at our free Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, and by taking the bus, visitors can now enjoy a free hot drink when they come. We're committed to giving residents great, low-cost and free things to see and do, and taking the bus is easy, comfortable and good for the environment too."
With regular, reliable services across the city, it’s never been easier to discover something new—whether that’s a local exhibit, a cup of something warm, or a different route home.
To find out more about Explore By Bus and plan your visit, go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/south-partnerships-and-offers#tab4.