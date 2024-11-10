Extra special children can visit Santa

It doesn’t matter where families live, if their children have additional needs it must be so frustrating for parents if their youngsters can’t enjoy or cope with the noises, flashing lights, crowds, music or pace of a busy Christmas.

Never fear, Coco’s Coffee Shop in Fareham is run by caring elves in the form of Jackie Avis and her team, who have organised something special to help because they care! They will make appropriate adjustments depending what special needs are involved.

“I think it is important for EVERY child to see Santa at least once in their lives" said Jackie, "If they can’t go to Santa events or grottos then we will make an individual peaceful time for children to come here and meet Father Christmas.”

It will be on Monday 23rd December from 5.30 for an hour and there will be NO CHARGE! With five-minute private slots, so children can have one-to-one time with Santa, they will be able to talk to Father Christmas and leave with a very special story book and a gingerbread star.

Santa at Coco's with Jackie Avis (standing) and elf Belle.

There are no age limits and Coco’s coffee shop is wheelchair accessible. Parents will be able to take a photo of their child with Santa to remember this extra special occasion.

Jackie continued “I was asked by the parents of two autistic children if we could help by doing this and I have widened it to invite other children with additional needs too. I had a word with Santa and he told me he would be happy to do this!”

To book a free 5-minute slot for your child please call Jackie or Kendra at Coco’s Coffee Shop on 01329 600150 and let them know what special needs are involved so they can make the appropriate arrangements. Now that’s a GIFT at Christmas from Coco’s Coffee Shop, Fareham, to you ….