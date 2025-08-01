Fabulous flowers help local charities

Stokes Bay WI had a fabulous Strawberry cream tea and it raised money for our chosen local charities ‘Rowans Hospice’ and ‘Level Up Gosport’. We ALSO offered an amazing flower arranging demonstration by two of our own very talented members and they were all donated in a huge raffle!

Marion Small and Meg Hutton-Dunton, members at Stokes Bay WI, were entertaining while preparing their arrangements and gave invaluable tips - remove the non-flowering tips of gladioli; put a jam jar in a gift bag holding flowers; and don’t overcrowd arrangements leaving room for butterflies to fly through!

A quiz of random facts about our WI Committee members (who knew someone could drive a forklift?) was a lot of fun and rounded off a splendid afternoon.