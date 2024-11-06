Faith in the Community: Bubble Church ideal for babies, toddlers and young children

By Steven Smart, children, youth and families minister, St Matthew’s, Bridgemary

“WE can’t make it to the 10am service” is something we hear a lot from families. Sunday mornings have become so busy. There’s shopping to do, swimming lessons, rugby practice and football matches – and that’s all before lunch. Well, why not come and join us at St Matthew’s in Bridgemary on a Sunday morning before that all starts?

Twice a month we meet at 9am. Let us help you to wake the family up with fresh coffee, juice, pastries and bagels before we start Bubble Church at 9.15am.

Bubble Church is a Sunday church service especially for babies, toddlers, and young families. It's a puppet-packed, Jesus-centred, 30-minute kids and families adventure with action songs. Using high energy songs and puppets to share the Bible with us, it is an engaging interactive worship service accessible to all.

In February this year we started running this new service once a month, to offer something new and exciting to the community we live. We now hold Bubble Church twice each month, with between 30 and 40 people each time.

We found that those who maybe were unable to access a ‘normal’ service due to additional needs are responding to Bubble Church with joy and excitement, as they have now found a way to worship that does not leave them feeling as though they are on the outside.

Research shows that in life young people like repetition to secure their knowledge, and this is no different as they grow their knowledge of Jesus.Bubble Church offers repetition throughout the service, and also offers repetition each time they come along, as the format for the service remains the same each time. In fact, it would actually be the same wherever you are across the country at a Bubble Church service, as each version of it all offers something similar in each church.

Although booking is not essential, it helps with making sure that we have enough breakfast for everyone. So join us St Matthew’s for this exciting adventure of something new that families of all ages can engage with and be a part of. Our next Bubble Church service is on Sunday 17th November. You can find out more information at www.northgosportparish.co.uk/bubblechurch. We look forward to seeing you soon.

ST MATTHEW'S CHURCH, Wych Lane, Bridgemary, Gosport PO13 0NL