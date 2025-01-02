Faith in the Community: Bubble Church is perfect for babies and toddlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Max Cross, rector, Bedhampton

How do you do ‘church’ for babies, toddlers and young families?

Even if our congregation is perfectly OK with small children shouting and running around during worship, we recognise that parents might feel a bit self-conscious about it. And, perhaps more importantly, how do we communicate well with those who are only just learning about the world around them?

That was a question we were wondering when we came across something called ‘Bubble Church’. It is a quickfire 30-minute Jesus-centred adventure, which uses food, songs, puppets and simple prayer to share something about faith.

The Rev Max Cross

The food tends to be croissants or pain au chocolate as we meet a breakfast time – it happens at 9.30am in St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton, in our case. And there is fresh coffee for parents who may already have been awake for hours!

Simple songs with actions are always engaging for those who are used to toddler groups or nurseries. And puppets telling stories is something that captures the attention of even the smallest child. It’s no surprise that toddlers’ channels such as CBeebies use similar methods.

We’ve found that dozens of families gather each month for Bubble Church. It’s so called because it was originally launched in London while the pandemic was still happening, and each family sat in its own ‘bubble’. But nowadays we can all mix freely.

Parents enjoy the fact that it’s quick, aimed at their children, and they can then leave and have pretty much a whole day out elsewhere. And there’s no expectation that people will graduate to ‘normal’ church. This is a church service and if it’s the only way you choose to engage with faith, that’s fine.

We meet on the third Sunday morning each month, which in January happens to be January 19. My colleague, the Rev Jo Lorimer, will be there to welcome each of you in person. And in February, I’ll be there too.

We always emphasise that we don’t have to be perfect when we come to church. Our kids’ hair can be uncombed, they can make noise, we can be sad or anxious or lonely, and we can explore our wonderful, bubbly creative God together.

So we look forward to seeing you and your babies and toddlers for Bubble Church sometime. Find out more on www.bedhampton.church/bubble.

ST NICHOLAS CHURCH, BELMONT GROVE, BEDHAMPTON, PO9 3PU

www.bedhampton.church