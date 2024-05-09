Faith in the community: celebrating our parish's centenary in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

by the Rev Andrew Sheard, rector, Warblington-with-Emsworth

Our two churches are celebrating their centenary this weekend.

That might surprise you, if you know anything about our churches, as St Thomas a Becket, Warblington, dates from the 12th century and St James, Emsworth, was built in the Victorian period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So we’re actually celebrating 100 years since the two churches were joined together in one parish. We think that’s a good reason to celebrate how generations of worshippers have faithfully served these communities.

The Rev Andrew Sheard

Our main centenary service of celebration is at 10.30am this Sunday (May 19), when we’ll welcome the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, to St James Church. It will be followed by drinks for everyone in the garden and lunch together for our congregations in a marquee.

We’re decorating the west end of the church with netting and banners, and we want to put up small posies of flowers for this special occasion. There will also be some games in the garden for children and families to enjoy.

There’s an exhibition at Emsworth Museum on May 25, 26 and 27, which will showcase some of the material that tells you what the church was like back in 1924, including memories and photos from local residents. It continues every Saturday and Sunday throughout June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we’ve given our congregations a special task – to perform 100 acts of kindness to mark 100 years of our parish. They include cooking a meal for someone, walking a friend’s dog, picking up litter and saying a prayer for a loved one. So if you notice Emsworth people being especially kind this year, this may be why!

There are other celebratory events coming up, including tea in the park, an exhibition of wedding memories, and a marriage thanksgiving service – all in June – plus a pet service, flower festival and service of memories later in the year. Do check our website at www.warblingtonwithemsworth.org for full details, and we’d be delighted if you could join us.

Our churches stand for the eternal Christian values of love, compassion, and generosity, and we think they remain relevant in our current age to remind us of spiritual values in a contemporary world. Our worshippers are committed to sharing God’s love with those who live in our communities and beyond.

We would like to think that these values and that commitment will still be appropriate in another 100 years time, regardless of what happens in the wider world.