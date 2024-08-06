Faith in the community: Choir Church can get our communities singing

By Church of England Diocese of Portsmouth
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
by the Rev Hugo Deadman, vicar, Paulsgrove

It was an evening that changed my life. We’re back in 1976. I’m a tiny, naughty, copper-haired eight year old. I’m at my first ever choir practice at St Alban’s Church, West Leigh.

I loved singing from the off. I still remember the magic of the notes on the page turning into the joyful and sometimes tuneful noise we made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Wheeler, the choirmaster, was a wonderful man. The bigger lads kept me on the straight and narrow. Then there were the gentlemen in the back row, chuntering.

Choir Church involves inspiring children to singChoir Church involves inspiring children to sing
Choir Church involves inspiring children to sing

I loved the fun we had as our own little community too and feeling part of something bigger than myself. We sang concerts for the old folk. We went on the sort of camping holidays that would have today’s health and safety officers have kittens.

And I loved being part of a bigger church community. A group of good people in all their joys and struggles who cared for one another, served their community – and served God.

Being in that choir showed me what community was about – and helped me glimpse what faith looks like too. We live in different times. Not many churches now that can have choirs like that. It’s our job to meet people where they are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That’s why I’m so excited that my church, St Michael’s Paulsgrove, is part of a new initiative, alongside our friends at St Faith’s, Havant and St Mary’s Fratton. We’re starting Choir Church in September, a network of children’s singing clubs at our churches.

The Rev Hugo Deadman, vicar of PaulsgroveThe Rev Hugo Deadman, vicar of Paulsgrove
The Rev Hugo Deadman, vicar of Paulsgrove

We’ll each do it in a way that works for us. At St Michael’s we’re working with an experienced musician, Graham Kidd. We’ve already got great relationships with our local primary schools, so they’re backing us too.

Each Friday after school children will come to the church, have something to eat, learn some music then sing it for their parents and carers – and perhaps start thinking about what faith looks like.

Before that we’ve got a come-and-sing day at Beacon View Primary Academy on 29th August. We’re already planning a Christmas Carol service. It’s all free too!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Choir Church is all about creating a fun and safe place where children and parents alike can sing, belong, form their own little community and, if they want, start to explore faith.

For more details, email me on [email protected]. Let’s get our communities singing!

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH, Hempsted Rd, Portsmouth PO6 4ASwww.stmichaelspaulsgrove.org.uk

Related topics:PaulsgroveWest Leigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice