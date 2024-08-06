Faith in the community: Choir Church can get our communities singing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Hugo Deadman, vicar, Paulsgrove

It was an evening that changed my life. We’re back in 1976. I’m a tiny, naughty, copper-haired eight year old. I’m at my first ever choir practice at St Alban’s Church, West Leigh.

I loved singing from the off. I still remember the magic of the notes on the page turning into the joyful and sometimes tuneful noise we made.

Mr Wheeler, the choirmaster, was a wonderful man. The bigger lads kept me on the straight and narrow. Then there were the gentlemen in the back row, chuntering.

I loved the fun we had as our own little community too and feeling part of something bigger than myself. We sang concerts for the old folk. We went on the sort of camping holidays that would have today’s health and safety officers have kittens.

And I loved being part of a bigger church community. A group of good people in all their joys and struggles who cared for one another, served their community – and served God.

Being in that choir showed me what community was about – and helped me glimpse what faith looks like too. We live in different times. Not many churches now that can have choirs like that. It’s our job to meet people where they are.

We’ll each do it in a way that works for us. At St Michael’s we’re working with an experienced musician, Graham Kidd. We’ve already got great relationships with our local primary schools, so they’re backing us too.

Each Friday after school children will come to the church, have something to eat, learn some music then sing it for their parents and carers – and perhaps start thinking about what faith looks like.

Before that we’ve got a come-and-sing day at Beacon View Primary Academy on 29th August. We’re already planning a Christmas Carol service. It’s all free too!

Choir Church is all about creating a fun and safe place where children and parents alike can sing, belong, form their own little community and, if they want, start to explore faith.

For more details, email me on [email protected]. Let’s get our communities singing!

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH, Hempsted Rd, Portsmouth PO6 4ASwww.stmichaelspaulsgrove.org.uk