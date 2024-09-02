Faith in the Community: Faithful work in schools helps to build community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Jenn Camirand, curate, St Alban's Church, West Leigh

The positive impact of a parish church on local schools can be profound. When we are invited to participate in the life of schools in our community, our care can touch on various aspects of life.

In West Leigh, the vicar, Canon Karina Green, has been building a bridge between St Alban’s Church and our three schools – Sharps Copse Primary, Havant Academy Secondary and St Alban’s CofE Aided Primary – for over 12 years.

A long-term, stable relationship can take time, but it benefits the students and staff. It also strengthens the wider community, promoting values that contribute to a more compassionate, just, and interconnected community.

The Rev Jenn Camirand

Parish ministry in schools can be crucial in bringing about hope and transformation in the community. This is achieved through various forms of engagement, where we model the values and teachings of the Christian faith in practical, life-changing ways.

Whether in a group setting or one-on-one, assemblies or collective worship, our aim is always to come alongside as many pupils and staff as possible. We want to help reflect the love of God, to seek out the work already being done and to join in when invited. We hope every student can reach their full potential, but before that, we want to remind them that they are already valued and accepted just because of who they are.

Our consistent presence in community schools can manifest in different ways, depending on the economic climate, world events, tragedy, and especially in celebration. The availability of a friendly face and listening ear can offer a safe and supportive place, where students and staff can express their concerns, anxieties, fears, and struggles. Our availability can be a source of hope for those dealing with personal challenges as they find support and guidance.

As the needs of our society change, the church's role in helping not only with spiritual but also with emotional needs is increasingly important. Our work in community schools supports mental health and well-being, offering a holistic approach that helps with finding meaning, purpose, and strength, which are essential for personal growth and transformation.

Building trusting relationships with schools by bringing the culture of inclusivity and care out of our church and into schools helps cultivate a community characterised by respect and mutual support. We hope this extends beyond school walls, influencing how students and staff interact with the broader community and creating a ripple effect of positive changes to bring hope and healing to the world.

ST ALBAN'S CHURCH, Bartons Road, West Leigh, PO9 5TE www.stalbanswestleigh.co.uk