Faith in the Community: join us for bake-off at Lee's summer fete

by the Rev Paul Chamberlain, vicar, St Faith's, Lee-on-the-Solent

JUNE is the time when many places in the country have a summer fete – and Lee-on-the-Solent is no exception.

Events such as fetes are great opportunities for communities to get together, have fun in the warm weather, and enjoy a special moment.

So on Saturday 15th June, St Faith’s Church in Lee will be hosting our Summer Fete. We’re looking forward to a great day, including food, music, stalls, plants, local crafts, inflatables and more.

Summer fete at St Faith's Church, Lee-on-the-Solent

The last time we held the Fete, the donkey rides were a particular attraction for children, and our bike maintenance man was busy repairing and servicing bikes all day. We’re pleased that both of these activities will be back this year.

As well as all that, though, at the Summer Fete we’ll be holding the first ever Great Lee Bake Off. As you may have guessed, this is a baking competition, through which we’re looking for raise funds for the wonderful local charity Sophie’s Legacy.

For the Bake-Off, we’re inviting local people to submit their brilliant baking efforts under four different categories:

showstopper cakes;

biscuits, cookies and cupcakes;

savoury; and

juniors (under 13s).

We’ll be judging all the entries at the Summer Fete, and awarding prizes for each category. Then we’ll sell off the entries, and all funds raised will go to Sophie’s Legacy.

Sophie’s Legacy is named after a local child Sophie Fairall, who died of cancer in 2021. The charity set up in her name works to support families with children in hospital.

This support can take many different forms, including help with transport costs, food, activities for children, emotional support, and more. We think it’s a great charity to support, and we’re hoping to raise a significant amount through the bake-off. You can read more about Sophie and about the charity on www.sophieslegacy.co.uk.

So if you’re local to Lee, Stubbington, Gosport or Fareham, and you love baking, do enter the Great Lee Bake Off! And do join us for a brilliant community event at St Faith’s Summer Fete on 15th June.