Faith in the community: Join us for cream tea - however you like your scones!

by the Rev Adam Tams, vicar, St Jude's Church, Southsea

There are obviously many more important things going on in our world today, but there is one source of conflict that – inexplicably – seems to divide the nation.

That’s how you add jam and cream to your scone. Do you put cream on first and then jam, or is it jam and then cream? This is a famous dividing line between those who live in Cornwall and those who live in Devon. Perhaps it also splits your family or friendship group?

One thing we’ve learnt over recent years is that people often seem to define themselves by what they are not. Scones is maybe a trivial example, but there are other situations where we have learnt to identify ourselves as ‘against’ others.

We’re acutely aware of fitting in, and of those who don’t. Something in us, if we aren’t careful, can recoil from those who are different to us. I’d venture to suggest that this was at the root of the rioting across the country over the summer, where people lashed out any anyone who they thought seemed different.

This has been the case across the centuries. Jesus himself had no shortage of people who disliked Him because of his radical views. But his teaching aimed to challenge that idea that those from different backgrounds should always be resisted.

In John’s gospel, Jesus meets a woman from a different culture – a Samaritan woman, who had been married multiple times. She would expect Jesus, because of where he was from and because of her background, to despise her. Yet He welcomes her, and shows her compassion and love.

The message of Jesus and the Church has always been one of reconciliation in a world of divisions. Jesus welcomes everybody regardless of their age, background or what they’ve done. You don’t have to be perfect to come to church – in fact, none of us who go to church would ever claim to be perfect.

At St Jude’s in Southsea, we have this same approach, a welcome which is for all. As part of this welcome, on Saturday 21 September, we have our doors open for our annual free cream tea from 11am until 2pm.

There will be activities for kids, and places to reflect, pray and chat. We’d love to welcome you – and it doesn’t even matter how you want your jam and cream! We hope to see you then.

ST JUDE’S CHURCH, Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3EL www.sjs.church