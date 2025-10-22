FAITH IN THE COMMUNITY: Marking an iconic moment from the 1980s

by Canon Nick Ralph, Portsmouth Cathedral

CAN you remember what you were doing almost 40 years ago, in December 1985?

The 1980s are often dismissed as a time of city slickers, enormous mobile phones and yuppies – a real ‘me first’ culture. But there was more to that decade than Margaret Thatcher’s free market approach.

One of the significant moments for our Church and nation happened that year, when the Church of England produced a report called ‘Faith in the City’. It called for the Church and our government to take radical moves to tackle urban deprivation and to help the poorest in our nation.

Among its recommendations was the creation of the Church Urban Fund – to help the Church’s engagement in urban areas. Since its formation in 1988, the Fund has raised and distributed more than £55m to help the poorest in our society.

But the report did more than that – it sparked conversations about the divide between rich and poor, it mobilised a generation of clergy and church members to make a difference, and it provided an independent commentary on political and economic policy that had marginalised so many.

Few Church reports have had such an impact, and for that reason, it’s worth celebrating its 40th anniversary. We’re doing so with an event to launch a new book of essays, which is entitled ‘Celebrating 40 Years of Faith in the City’, edited by Terry Drummond and Joseph Forde.

That launch will be on Thursday 20 November, from 7pm, in St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road. Both the editors will be there and will speak – not just about the report itself, but about progress made since its publication and ongoing challenges.

Also speaking is Bishop Rob Wickham, chief executive of the Church Urban Fund. And the vicar of St Mary’s and Archdeacon of Portsdown, the Ven Bob White, will be in conversation with former Portsmouth North MP Sarah McCarthy-Fry.

I hope that – 40 years later – our churches and community leaders still feel just as bold about standing up for the poor and vulnerable in our society. We have made progress in some areas but it’s clear much work is still to be done. I hope we can be wise about where to direct our efforts in the 2020s.

This is your invitation to come along. All are welcome, and light refreshments will be available. Find out more on www.portsmouth.anglican.org/faith40