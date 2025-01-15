Faith in the Community: Our open day will showcase all these activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Tom Kennar, rector, St Faith's Church, Havant

I wonder if you know that tucked away between North Street and East Street in Havant is a centre that is thriving with activity?

The Pallant Centre, which is located on a road called ‘The Pallant’, is owned by St Faith’s Church. It was built in a Regency style almost 100 years ago and includes various halls, rooms and a garden.

It hosts a variety of activities, including music concerts, drama performances, community groups – and even get-togethers for those who need a ‘warm space’ because of the cost of heating their own homes. It’s probably the most active community space in the centre of the town.

The Langstone Big Band performing at the Pallant Centre

Next month we’re excited to be holding an open day, on Saturday 15th February from 10am-1pm. You can wander around the various rooms, see the garden and meet representatives from some of the groups that use the centre. They can tell you more about what they offer.

Among them are Dementia Friendly Havant, who have been working on the garden, Havant Repair Café, Pallant Writing Workshops, the Solent Male Voice Choir, the U3A art group and many more.

You can hear from our ‘Bridge to Unity’ group, which is the first local refugee hub outside Portsmouth and Chichester. This offers space for refugees and asylum seekers to meet, and it will take place every other Friday this year.

And you can hear about our ‘warm rooms’ where we offer tea, coffee, snacks and conversation every Monday and Wednesday from 12noon-2pm during the cold season.

The Pallant Centre, Havant

We’ll also be facilitating our ‘Memory Corner’, where you can come and tell us your stories and memories of visiting the Pallant Centre – which was also known as St Faith’s church hall – over the years. Perhaps you have photographs that you can bring along and share? They could be used as part of the centre’s centenary celebrations in April 2026.

As a musician and general show-off, I’m very happy that our church uses this space for a calendar of regular gigs, which supports local musicians and offers people an affordable night out. I’ve been known to perform myself on the stage in the Pallant Centre’s main hall.

Do join us on February 15 to find out more. There will be arts and crafts, tea, coffee and homemade cakes for visitors. And you might discover that one of our activities is perfect for you to take part in. Find out more on www.pallantcentre.com

ST FAITH’S CHURCH, West Street, Havant, PO9 1EH

www.stfaith.com