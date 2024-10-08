Faith in the Community: Outdoor tea, cake and games are always popular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Bruce Watson, pioneer minister, Warblington-with-Emsworth

Tea and cake is always a winner! We lost count of how many cups we made as we welcomed people to ‘Churchyard Teas’ at St Thomas a Becket Church, Warblington, over the summer.

Weather permitting, our volunteers were ready with the kettle and cake-slice every Saturday and Sunday afternoon outside the church, offering refreshments to all comers.

And passers-by stop in their droves. Some are visiting loved ones’ graves, as we’re next to the Havant borough cemetery. Others are on a coastal walk, following the path between Langstone and Emsworth. I might add that our recently refurbished toilet is quite popular too!

The Rev Bruce Watson and his wife Jacqui

Dogs are always welcome and we do our best to provide for their needs as well. Conversation is lively and varied as guests often find themselves chatting to one another. We don’t charge, but we welcome donations which go towards the upkeep of our 12th century building.

The church is, of course, open to visitors – it’s open in daylight hours most days – and many do venture in and marvel at its age and character. There is just enough historical information to keep both the history buff and interested novice satisfied.

In keeping with our love of cake, we also run ‘Teas in the Park’, on most Thursdays after school. Horndean Road Recreation Ground is slap-bang between Emsworth Primary and St James CE Primary Schools, so is the perfect place for us to set up our tables and flasks. We often hear children say ‘Great, it’s Thursday!’ as they rush up to greet us.

We offer tea and coffee or squash and a similar range of home baked cakes as at Churchyard Teas (with an emergency supply of shop-bought in case we run short). Gretta is in charge of rationing so that everyone gets a fair chance.

Parents sit on the rugs and chat, and children play games. We often get out a bat and ball but we’ve found that our long skipping rope is everyone’s favourite. Somebody did about 100 jumps one week!

We often get asked why we run these events. The answer is because we can. We love serving our community and gently reminding people that we’re here and that they matter to us and to God.

ST JAMES CHURCH, Church Path, Emsworth, PO10 7DP ST THOMAS A BECKET CHURCH, Church Lane, Warblington, PO9 2TU www.warblingtonwithemsworth.org