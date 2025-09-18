Faith in the community: Positive audit for safeguarding in diocese and cathedral

By the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, Church of England Bishop of Portsmouth

Safeguarding across our diocese and in our cathedral was examined in June by an independent organisation – called INEQE – as part of their inspection across the whole Church of England.

Their report is now out, and I’m pleased their conclusion is that there has been a “substantial and positive transformation in the safeguarding culture” here.

The inspectors examined 360 documents, received 642 anonymous surveys, interviewed more than 100 people and held six focus groups.

Thank you to everyone who took part. And I’m pleased to say the response from those both inside and outside our churches and cathedral was overwhelmingly positive.

Their report recognises the enormous changes that have taken place in this diocese and cathedral over recent years, including the recruitment of a Head of Safeguarding and an experienced, professional team, who have put in place the right policies and training.

It also recognises the hard work of our network of Parish Safeguarding Officers – a specific person in each of our churches who is on the frontline of making sure our children, young people and vulnerable adults are kept safe.

That means you can feel confident about joining in our toddler groups, our Sunday services, our youth groups and our church school activities.

This independent report recognises that we give safeguarding the highest priority – we need to get that right before we do anything else.

And that’s not just a one-off, that’s an ongoing process to make sure we listen carefully to any concerns, we give survivors a voice, and we continue to change our culture as needs be.

The report also sets out recommendations to help us continue to strengthen our approach. We are committed to taking these forward.

Some recommendations have already begun following their visit and some will need further exploration. Do read the report for yourself on our website. You’ll find it at www.portsmouth.anglican.org/safeguarding/audit

If you have any safeguarding concerns or issues to report, please contact us via the details listed on www.portsmouth.anglican.org/safeguarding

And I can assure you that we will not be complacent in this diocese and in our cathedral. We will do all we can to make sure the Church of England in this area gives safeguarding the absolute priority it deserves.