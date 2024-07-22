Faith in the community: Thousands of clay sculptures each had a story to tell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by Canon Harriet Neale-Stevens, Portsmouth Cathedral

I’ve just had the great pleasure of welcoming more than 1,300 children to Portsmouth Cathedral from Church of England schools across the diocese.

The children were all in Year 6 – the final year of primary school – and they came to the cathedral to take part in workshops and worship to mark the end of their time at primary school.

Church of England schools play a wonderful role in nurturing the imaginations and creativity of their pupils, and every year children from Year 6 are invited to take part in a series of events run by the Diocese of Portsmouth, in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Some of the clay sculptures that are part of the art installation

The children filed into the cathedral in their class groups, each carrying something very precious and unique in their hands: a little figure made of clay.

Each figure had been handmade in the classroom, and brought to the cathedral to create a very special art installation. We now have 1,300 clay figures in situ which, all together, create a field of people, all looking at you as you look at them.

The piece was inspired by the work of sculptor Anthony Gormley who, in 1993, made an art installation entitled Field of Britain. In it, no less than 40,000 clay figures were made, each one different, and displayed together to make up a huge field of figures.

The work helps us to think about who we are, the things that shape and form us as people, and how each of us is utterly unique. These were the kinds of things the Year 6 leavers were thinking about when they made their own sculptures, as part of their ‘Gamechangers’ theme for the year.

The idea was to inspire them to be ‘gamechangers’ in their own lives, as they move to secondary school in September – just like Anthony Gormley was a gamechanger in the world of art. Our bishop also talked about how footballer Jude Bellingham was a gamechanger for England at the European Championships that were happening at the time.

I was part of the team helping to set out the sculptures at the start of each day. I was struck by how fragile some of them were, and yet how beautifully made, each one with a character of its own. Together, they speak to us of how much we share with one another – our humanity, our journey through life, our hopes and fears.

Our installation at Portsmouth Cathedral is on display in the chapel of St Thomas at the east end of the building, until Wednesday 31st July. Do come and see for yourself the extraordinary work of 1,300 Year 6 leavers. Find out more on www.portsmouth.anglican.org.

PORTSMOUTH CATHEDRAL, High Street, Old Portsmouthwww.portsmouthcathedral.org.uk