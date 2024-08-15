Faith in the Community: We're inspiring fun, not raising funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

by the Rev Luiz Lima, vicar, St John's Church, Locks Heath

You might be used to the idea that churches hold events to raise funds. We’re not doing that – we just want you to have fun.

We’re holding a Community Fun Day on Saturday 31st August at St John’s Church in Locks Heath. It’s free to enter and all the activities are free too.

There will be a range of bouncy castles, including a giant slide inside the church, and a whole range of activities suitable for people of any age.

The Rev Luiz Lima on a bouncy castle

We’ll offer archery, tomahawk throwing, giant Jenga and Connect Four, table football, steady hand game, crazy golf, balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, face painting, craft, photo booth and lots more.

For people who prefer more sedate activities, there will jigsaws to complete and board games to play. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day. And – for a small charge – there will be a beer tent, a barbecue and other light refreshments.

Some of the activities will give you a challenge. For instance, at the last fun day, the record for constructing a tower of coffee tins was 19. Maybe that record will be broken this year?

And our volunteers have been learning new skills to share with you, such as how to make balloon models and create glitter tattoos.

For many years we organised a church fete where the money raised was given away to charity. This time, we just want to offer an enjoyable day without any pressure on people to part with their money. We covered our expenses via a quiz and 1970s dinner party, and by donations from our congregation.

Our church has become well known for offering activities for all ages. Every Thursday in the school holidays, we hold a ‘messy morning’ of games and craft activities, from 10am, followed by a community lunch at midday. Around 150 adults and children attending each week.

Coming at the end of August, our Community Fun Day will be a great way to mark the end of the summer holidays before children return to school, adults go back to work and grandparents resume child care.

Come for an hour or stay for the whole day! For details, contact [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH, Church Rd, Locks Heath, Park Gate, Southampton SO31 6LWwww.stjohnslocksheath.org.uk