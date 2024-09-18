Faith in the community: why we'll be helping to feed people this Harvest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by Canon Bob White, vicar, St Mary's Church, Fratton

ONE of the things about working in the heart of urban Portsmouth is that you have to think a bit more intentionally about the seasons of the year.

It’s not like working in the middle of a farming community when it’s obvious that lambs are being born or crops being harvested. But the leaves will soon start dropping off the trees in Fratton, and that will tell us that it’s Harvest-time.

In recent years, churches, schools and community groups in Portsmouth have marked Harvest by thanking God for his generosity, and then trying to share that generosity with others. We’ve called the season ‘With Thankful Hearts’ and collected donations to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Harvest collections in churches these days often involve bringing tins and packets of food to church, thanking God that we have enough to eat, and then donating those items to Foodbanks, Pantries and other food providers across the city.

It helps us to think a little more about how we are all connected – to God and to each other. Instead of taking things for granted, we can perhaps recognise our food, shelter and relationships as gifts rather than something we have a right to. We can thank our generous God and be generous to each other.

This year, we are suggesting that each church, school or community group ‘adopts’ a local food provider, and supports them through the coming winter, when things may get more challenging.

So instead of collecting everything at a central point, we’d love you to establish a relationship with your local Foodbank, Pantry, Larder or other project that helps to feed people around the city. Starting or renewing these local links mean that you’ll know where to go if you have donations to make in future.

The need is great and the pressures on these kind of places is growing. One example of this is the recent opening of the Fratton Together Pantry in the Bridge Centre. In the few weeks it has been opened it has already grown to 100 members and each session has had over 30 people queuing to shop in the Pantry.

It’s easy to despair at the ongoing need for help. I’d rather be grateful for what I have and also grateful that I have enough to share with others. For more information and to find a list of local food providers, visit: www.portsmouth.anglican.org/with-thankful-hearts.