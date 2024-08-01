Family and friends gather to celebrate Waterlooville woman’s 100th birthday
Family, friends, and staff recently joined together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs Marjorie Marsh, a resident at The Guinness Partnership’s Independent Living Service in Waterlooville.
A party was held in celebration with food, banners and balloons and everyone wished Mrs Marsh a very happy birthday.
To help pay for the party, £100 was gifted from Guinness’s 100 club fund, which residents can receive when they reach this impressive milestone.
Commenting on her birthday Mrs Marsh said: “It was a lovely occasion and enjoyed by all who attended. Thank you to everyone who came along to the party, and to Guinness staff who organised the event.”
