Family and friends gather to celebrate Waterlooville woman’s 100th birthday

Family, friends, and staff recently joined together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs Marjorie Marsh, a resident at The Guinness Partnership’s Independent Living Service in Waterlooville.

A party was held in celebration with food, banners and balloons and everyone wished Mrs Marsh a very happy birthday.

To help pay for the party, £100 was gifted from Guinness’s 100 club fund, which residents can receive when they reach this impressive milestone.

Commenting on her birthday Mrs Marsh said: “It was a lovely occasion and enjoyed by all who attended. Thank you to everyone who came along to the party, and to Guinness staff who organised the event.”

Mrs Marsh and her son

Nicky who works at The Guinness Partnership’s, Independent Living Service Hampshire and helped organise the party along with colleagues said: “We had such a wonderful day celebrating Marjorie’s birthday, she truly is an inspiration to all of us.”