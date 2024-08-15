Family lose weight to reduce risk of cancer .

Debra Parfoot, 60 and Brian Meaghan, 55 brother and sister from Portsmouth both decided to join Emma’s Slimming World at Portsmouth Rugby Club in Hilsea after losing their mum and dad sadly to cancer. Obesity has been linked to several common cancers including breast cancer, colorectal, esophageal, kidney, uterine, pancreatic and liver cancer, obesity also increases the risk of dying from cancer and may influence the treatment choices. About 4-8% of all cancers are attributed to obesity. Debra and Brian won their groups Slimming World Man and Woman of the year competition. Both are loving how they feel and the food they can eat with Slimming Worlds fabulous Food Optimising plan all the while still enjoying their favourite meals like curry’s and roast dinners. It’s become a family affair, Brian comes every week with his wife Claire and there twin grown up daughters Millie and Ella along with Deb. Between them they have now lost over 7 stone, all whilst not only are supporting each other but group as well and ‘group is so much fun with them’ says their consultant Emma. Debra is determined to reach her target and isn’t far off. They now have more reasons to keep going as Ella is getting married in 2026.