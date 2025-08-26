Fareham and Gosport communities mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

More than 60 people in Fareham and Gosport came together on Sunday to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day with an afternoon of food, music, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual day, celebrated on 24 August, commemorates Ukraine declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. This event was hosted by Community First’s Ukrainian Hub at St Nicolson Gardens in Gosport.

From 1pm to 5pm, guests enjoyed a BBQ and traditional Ukrainian music. Ukrainians from Fareham and Winchester’s Ukrainian Cultural Association (WUCA) joined the festivities, alongside the Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Kirsten Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was both a chance to remember Ukraine’s history and to celebrate its culture, language, and national identity.

Ukraine Independence Day celebrations in Gosport

Larysa Minihane, Ukrainian Hub Coordinator, said: “We’re proud to bring people together to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day here in Gosport. It’s a special opportunity to share our traditions and culture with the wider community, while also supporting Ukrainians who have made this area their home.”

The Mayor paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, stating: “To those who have fled war and hardship to find safety here in our town, we see your strength and your dignity and your determination. Your journey has not been easy, and yet you have brought with you spirit of hope and community that inspires us all. We are proud to welcome you, support you, and learn from you.”

The Ukrainian Hub is a free service run by Community First, helping Ukrainians in Gosport to find homes, access NHS healthcare, secure jobs, apply for benefits and pensions, register with schools and locate new sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ukrainian Hub holds weekly drop-in sessions every Thursday from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at Community First offices, located at Martin Snape House, 96 Pavilion Way, Gosport, PO12 1FG.

For more information see www.cfirst.org.uk