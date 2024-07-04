Fareham Care home flies the rainbow flag for Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A very special celebration took place at a care home in Fareham to mark LGBTQ+ Pride.

Residents at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, decked the home out in rainbow flags and brought out the feather boas to welcome drag artist, The Fabulous Josh for an afternoon of glamour, humour and music.

Accompanying the live entertainment was a range of activities for residents to enjoy including singing and dancing, which all promoted the message of inclusivity for residents and team members.

Jane, aged 75, said: “I loved it, and I can’t wait to attend Portsmouth Pride in a few weeks!”

Parker Meadows celebrates Pride with The Fabulous Josh

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating Pride and flying the rainbow flag.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we’re committed to ensuring the home is a welcoming and supportive place for everyone, which is why we were delighted to be able to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community with a very special celebration.

“Pride month has a wonderful way of bringing people together and we are so happy to see everyone enjoy the big celebration; it was great to see everyone get involved laughing and singing. I’d like to say a massive thank you to The Fabulous Josh for entertaining us all!”

All team members at Parker Meadows have taken part in equality and diversity training as part of the home’s dedication to creating an open and warm environment. This is supported by Care UK’s LGBTQ+ Network, which provides training and guidance to team members on related issues, as well as developing an open culture in every care home.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows also on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.