Fareham care home resident turns 100 years-old in style

A 100-year-old Fareham resident celebrated her centenarian status in style with a surprise birthday party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dulcie McIntyre, who lives at Care UK’s Parker Meadows on Redlands Lane, celebrated the huge milestone with a party at the home surrounded by her closest friends and family. To make the day even more special, team members decorated the home with balloons and banners and treated Dulcie to a cake prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Dulcie’s 100th birthday marks her induction into Care UK’s newly launched Centenarian Club, which celebrates and honours residents who have reached triple figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how she felt about turning 100, Dulcie said: “I’ve got lots of lovely people around that help care for me which has helped me to get to this age.”

Dulcie celebrating her birthday at Care UK's Parker Meadows.

Dulcie was born on 4th August 1925 in London and served as a military nurse during the second world war. Despite her hospital being bombed, it was there she found her passion for helping those around her and later became a key figure in supporting the community and local church in Crawley.

Dulcie met her husband Malcolm, marrying him in 1947, before welcoming four children into the world, Andrew, Ian, Heather, and Steve.

Lukasz Mikolaj Irzabek, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “It was an absolute joy to celebrate Dulcie’s birthday, and it was wonderful to see her surrounded by family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Parker Meadows, we’re committed to helping residents live active and fulfilling lives, so we love to celebrate incredible milestones – and Dulcie’s 100th birthday was no exception. It was lovely to raise a glass of bubbles with her and her family to mark such a fantastic milestone.”

Parker Meadows provides full-time residential care, nursing care and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities in addition to independent living bungalows on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Parker Meadows, please call Customer Relations Manager Joe Gould on 01329 889 571, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/parker-meadows.