Fareham Charity Reaches Milestone of 50+ PTSD Assistance Dog Partnerships

By Charlotte Ball
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:40 BST
Local charity Service Dogs UK, based just outside Portsmouth, is celebrating a major milestone in its 10th anniversary year—having successfully accredited over 50 Veteran and assistance dog partnerships through its specialist PTSD assistance programme.

Six new Veteran–dog teams recently passed their final assessments after completing the charity’s Public Access Course—a demanding process following more than a year of intensive training. The Veterans, from the Armed Forces and Emergency Services, worked alongside dogs—many of them rescues—throughout the programme to create life-changing bonds that support their recovery from post- traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“This is a huge moment for us,” said Garry Botterill at Service Dogs UK. “Every partnership represents months of dedication and a powerful journey of healing. To pass the 50-partnership mark in our tenth year, right here in the Portsmouth area, is incredibly special.”

Service Dogs UK’s programme is one of the few in the UK where Veterans train their own assistance dogs under professional supervision. This unique approach helps rebuild confidence, reduce isolation, and support mental health in ways that traditional therapies often cannot. A recent independent evaluation of the programme confirmed significant benefits for both veterans and their families.

Five of the newly accredited PTSD Assistance Dogs, Ollie, Gunner, Deputy, Sweep and Freddy stand proudly with their VeteransFive of the newly accredited PTSD Assistance Dogs, Ollie, Gunner, Deputy, Sweep and Freddy stand proudly with their Veterans
To mark this milestone, the charity will be hosting its ‘Dogs Making a Difference’ Conference and Gala Awards Evening on 11 September 2025, offering a platform to celebrate these extraordinary partnerships and share the growing impact of assistance dogs in the field of mental health recovery.

The event will take place locally and will welcome supporters, researchers, professionals, and members of the public. There are still sponsorship opportunities available, and the charity is encouraging local businesses and individuals to get involved.

For more information, to book tickets, or explore sponsorship packages, visit www.servicedogsuk.org

About Service Dogs UK

SDUK Hub Managers and trainers pose with 5 of the newly accredited partnershipsSDUK Hub Managers and trainers pose with 5 of the newly accredited partnerships
Based in Fareham, Service Dogs UK is a registered charity providing PTSD Assistance Dogs to Veterans from the Armed Forces and Emergency Services. The dogs—many of them from rescue backgrounds—are trained in partnership with Veterans to help them manage the day-to-day challenges of PTSD, providing support, stability, and a lifeline for recovery.

