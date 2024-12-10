Fareham Date for Nadiya Bychkova and The Overtones’ Jukebox Idols Tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova and the platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones have announced they will star together in a brand new show for summer 2025 called Jukebox Idols, which includes a date at Fareham Live on 25th June as part of a 31-date UK tour.

From the producers of the West End smash hit Rip It Up 60s, Jukebox Idols will feature non-stop hits from the jukebox idols of the past and present, brought to life with show-stopping dance routines.

Nadiya and The Overtones will be joined throughout the tour by a stellar supporting cast of dancers as they swing, bop, jive and rock ‘n’ roll their way through a kaleidoscopic array of pop music’s greatest moments, featuring classic hits from the likes of Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees, The Backstreet Boys, Take That and Bruno Mars, amongst many others.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13th December, available from the venue and via www.jukeboxidols.com.

Jukebox Idols plays Fareham Live on 25th June.

Looking ahead to the tour, Nadiya said, "This is going to be amazing! I am so excited to be touring Jukebox Idols next summer with The Overtones. They are the best vocal harmony group in the UK and it’s going to be wonderful sharing the stage with them. The entire cast is at the top of their game so the show is going to be a perfect fusion of song and dance. We can’t wait for you to see it."

The Overtones added, "The Jukebox Idols tour is truly something special, and we're thrilled to be part of it! This feel-good music and dance spectacular blends the best of two worlds, delivering a fresh, high-energy spin on timeless entertainment that’s perfect for everyone. Sharing the stage every night with the incredible five-time world champion, Nadiya, alongside some of the UK’s most exceptional dancers is, to excuse the pun, 'strictly' an honour. This isn’t just a show – it’s an electrifying experience that takes entertainment to the next level.

“We’re bringing our all to this, and we know our fans are going to love every second of it. So, get ready for an unforgettable night – we can’t wait to see you there!"

