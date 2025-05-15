Fareham development welcomes four-legged guest to mark Deaf Awareness Week

Apartment Owners at Churchill Living’s Beck Lodge development in Park Gate welcomed a special visitor – Morgan the trainee hearing dog – to an event marking Deaf Awareness Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apartment Owners at Churchill Living’s Beck Lodge development in Park Gate welcomed a special visitor – Morgan the trainee hearing dog – to an event marking Deaf Awareness Week 2025.

On Tuesday 6th May Owners and guests came together in the comfort of the development’s Owners’ Lounge to raise over £200 for the ‘Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’ and ‘Hearing Link’ charities. Guests from the charities also gave a presentation on hearing loss and the work of the charity, as well as a demonstration of the fingerspelling alphabet. The money raised will go towards sponsoring two trainee hearing dog puppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Haswell, Senior Marketing Manager at Churchill Living, said: “Thank you to everyone who helped to make our Deaf Awareness Week event a success, and to all those who gave so generously to support the chosen charity. It was a great opportunity to pass on knowledge and practical tips on deaf awareness, which will be useful to all those who attended, and Morgan the labrador was definitely the star of the show!”

Morgan the Hearing Dog

Volunteer Malcolm Board added: “Thank you for the opportunity to visit Beck Lodge to chat about hearing loss, deafness and the charities ‘Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’ and ‘Hearing Link’. Churchill’s hospitality was very much appreciated and the feedback was very positive, with some interesting discussions throughout. Thanks to apartment owners’ generosity we raised a total £224 for the charity. Contributions like this can help to create and maintain a life changing partnership between a deaf person and a Hearing Dog.”

Situated on Botley Road, Beck Lodge is a stunning collection of one and two bedroom apartments for the over 60s. Designed to make life easier for those looking to maintain their independence, it offers security and peace of mind, close to local shops and amenities.

To find out more about the new apartments available to buy now at Beck Lodge, call 01489 858997 or visit churchill-living.co.uk.